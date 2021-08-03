Mayank Agarwal Suffers Head Injury Ahead of India Vs England

Mayank Agarwal, India's opening batsman, was hit on the back of the head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during a practice session ahead of the first Test against England on Monday.

While facing Siraj, possibly the fastest bowler in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal saw the ball thudding into his helmet when he took his eyes off a short ball.

When asked about the fitness of all players, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stated that Agarwal had a head injury. Rahane told "Mayank Agarwal got hit on the head. The medical team is looking after him. All others are fit."

Agarwal was seen sitting on the ground in some discomfort after removing his helmet, with physio Nitin Patel attending to him.

He was later seen pressing the back of his head as he walked away from the nets, escorted by Patel.

He is expected to be subjected to a mandatory concussion test before being cleared to play in the Test match, which begins on Wednesday.

If he is unable to play, KL Rahul, who has mostly opened in Tests but prefers a middle-order spot these days, may be asked to face the new ball first. Bengal opener Abhumanyu Easwaran is another option.

A left field selection could be Hanuma Vihari, opening the innings, as he did in Australia.

If Vihari opens and bowls his off-spin, Shardul Thakur, a seamer all-rounder, could be considered for selection.