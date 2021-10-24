Look How Indians Are Cheering For Team India to Beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup Match Tonight

Oct 24, 2021, 11:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

The most awaited match of the T20 World Cup will finally be played in a few hours. The India vs Pakistan match will be today (Oct 24) at 7.30 pm. All the fans from both countries are eagerly waiting to watch the match.

The match starts at 7.30 pm at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan has already announced its Playing XI while India decided to not reveal the squad yet.

Indians are cheering for the team and praying for their win. It is an exciting day for all cricket lovers. Here is what the Indian cricket fans are saying about the match and cheering for the team. Check the tweets here:

