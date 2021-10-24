Look How Indians Are Cheering For Team India to Beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup Match Tonight

The most awaited match of the T20 World Cup will finally be played in a few hours. The India vs Pakistan match will be today (Oct 24) at 7.30 pm. All the fans from both countries are eagerly waiting to watch the match.

The match starts at 7.30 pm at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan has already announced its Playing XI while India decided to not reveal the squad yet.

Indians are cheering for the team and praying for their win. It is an exciting day for all cricket lovers. Here is what the Indian cricket fans are saying about the match and cheering for the team. Check the tweets here:

The day of India vs Pakistan match is come .... hopefully we will win this match and will carry on our record of undefeated in #T20WorldCup from Pakistan and will make it 6:0#RohitSharma | #INDvPAK | #IndvsPak

| #IndianArmy | #TeamIndia | #IND pic.twitter.com/WvxfVw6GNR — Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) October 24, 2021

Pakistani anchor asking KL Rahul & MS Dhoni not to play well tomorrow 😭🤣Lol #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JaxdqpHZqV — Ash MSDian 🦁💛 (@savageheartttt) October 23, 2021