Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao is hyper active on social media. Besides sharing news about the government activities, he also addresses greivances and replies to people. Besides, KTR is seen congratulating Telangana achievers from across sectors regularly on social media.

In a latest tweet, the Telangana minister took to Twitter to share a video of a young boy who's seen practicing cricket in his gully and his home. His batting skills are amazing and KTR thinks if trained well, he could make it big.

KTR shared a video of the boy and asked former cricketer from Hyderabad VVS Laxman and commentator Harsha Bhogle to take a closer look at this young cricketer. Have a look at the video.

Both Harsha Bhogle and VVS replied to KTR's suggestion saying the little boy had the right technique.

We are a cricket nation and talent is aplenty. Every sports enthusiast dreams of playing for the country someday. So it's not uncommon to find aspiring cricketers in every gally.