KTR Appeals To BCCI To Put Hyderabad on IPL Venue List

As BCCI continues their search for stadiums, their dilemma increases due to COVID19 and the risks involved with it. BCCI was considering holding all the matches in one single city. Amidst all this, the Working President of TRS, KTR has expressed his desire for BCCI to consider Hyderabad as a venue.

In a tweet praising Hyderabad for it’s handling of COVID19 cases, KT Rama Rao said that BCCI can consider this city as one of their venues for IPL. The number of cases is less here plus the Government is ready to provide all the support and help.

“Open appeal to BCCI and IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt,” posted KTR.

Hyderabad has a large stadium enough to hold an IPL match. The Uppal Stadium can be used for the 2021 season. It will be revealed later if BCCI has actually gone ahead with the plan and decided to hold matches in Hyderabad or not.

BCCI was planning for matches in one single city. As the risk of COVID19 continues, it would be difficult to arrange for matches in multiple cities. Since there are Bradbourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, D.Y. Patil Stadium and the Reliance Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, the BCCI hoped to hold all the 2021 matches in Mumbai.

But looking at the condition and the increase in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, the Board started to look for alternatives. The BCCI later said that they are now looking for other cities as well. Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata are currently under consideration.

There is still time for the release of the venue list. We will have to wait for BCCI’s announcement.