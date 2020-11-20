Kohli's Parternity Leave: Dhoni Put Country Before Family, Say Fans On Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be absent for the last three Test matches against Australia. The news was confirmed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which stated that Kohli would be back in the country in time after the birth of his first child. Virat had applied to BCCI for paternity leave and he was granted permission to return to India after the series opener of the India-Australia Test tour.

The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. While it was a moment to rejoice for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, this decision has shocked fans and they have gone all out to vent their feelings on Twitter.

Some questioned Virat’s decision to take paternity leaves and compared it with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision of choosing not to go back home in 2015. Some supported Virat and said that it is his personal decision to take paternity leaves. However, a section of people criticised the player on social media for choosing his family over 'national duty'. Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not take his paternity leave back in 2015. At that time, India was playing the World Cup in Australia when his wife Sakshi was expecting their first child.

Media persons asked whether he missed his daughter: Dhoni had said: "Not really, and for me Nation comes first. The World Cup is a very important campaign." Netizens remembered this and compared Dhoni with Kohli.

Check out the fans tweets:

Well, well...this is huge news. Kohli to return after the 1st test in Australia to be there for the birth of his child. For the modern player, there is more to life than just his profession. But for the Indian team, the tour just got tougher. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 9, 2020

Just heard Kohli won't take part in 3 of 4 test matches against the aussies due to 'Paternity leave'. We will play without our best test batsman. Then we had dhoni who didn't come back to India during the 2015 wc when ziva was born. Priorities matter. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Varun Garg 🇮🇳 (@IamV_Garg) November 9, 2020

Why is Kohli questioned for taking a paternity leave? It doesn't make sense to throw in what Dhoni said and compare. It's a personal choice. Let him live his life like you happily live yours. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 9, 2020