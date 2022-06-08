KL Rahul Ruled Out Due to Injury, Rishabh Pant to Lead India against SA in T20Is

New Delhi: Wicker-keeper and batsman Rishabh Pant to lead Team India in the five match T20 International series against South Africa. India skipper KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the India side, has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

BCCI in an official statement said, “Team India captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday evening.”

NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

“The All India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as captain and Hardik Pandhya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa.”

The selection committee hasn't named any replacements for the two injured cricketers. “Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment,” BCCI stated in a press release.

The Team India are on a 12 match winning streak and come Thursday they can create an all-time record of winning T20I games in a row. Ruturaj Gaikwad will likely open the batting alongside Ishan Kisan in the series opener.

The Team India Squad for T20I:

Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

