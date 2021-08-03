KL Rahul Answer to India's Weak Batting Lineup for England Test?

Former India opener Akash Chopra has said that Team India, which is gearing up for the five-match Test series against England, is weak in the batting department and KL Rahul might find a place in the squad.

KL Rahul scored a century in a recent practice match against the County Championship XI. In this context, Chopra is of the opinion that the Karnataka-based batsman will get a chance in the Team India Playing XI. If the right-handed batsman appears in the final 11, he will bat in the middle order.

Shubhaman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have been ruled out due to injuries while opener Prithviraj Shah and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav have been summoned to England by the team management.

Meanwhile, the poor show displayed by key players Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is also a headache for the team management.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel, Akash Chopra said that if KL Rahul is in the final 11, the team's batting department will be even stronger."KL Rahul has the experience to play under England conditions. Rahul has scored a century on his own ground against England and has also put up a personal best in the recent practice match. So, he will get a chance in the playing squad," he said.

"Despite this, India has a weak batting line-up. Abhimanyu Ishwaran has lost form. Also, openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have not been as successful on the field as they used to be," opined Akash Chopra.