Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, who is quite active on social media, shared a video of a kid hitting excellent bat swings. The former cricketer-turned-commentator was delighted to see the child's powerful shots and wrote on his Instagram post, "How good is this young kid!!!"

In the video, the child is seen standing on a staircase waiting for the ball. As soon as the ball comes, the left-handed batsman kid hits the ball hard.

As the video became a talking point, users started comparing him. While one said he was hitting like Chris Gayle while another compared him to Yuvraj Singh.

"The bat swing is outstanding," wrote one user, while the other commented: "Junior Chris Gayle".

"This reminds of the 6s hit by Yuvraj Singh to Broad. All over the park 360 degree shots," said one user.

Chopra is super active on social media and keeps on sharing videos of young kids playing the sport. Not just he shares it, he also adds his commentary making it an interesting watch.

Just last month, he had shared a video of a young girl playing MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. "Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn't she super talented?" Chopra wrote on Twitter while sharing the video.

