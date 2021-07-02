Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For Photo With Wife Sanjana Ganesan

As Team India prepares to play Sri Lanka in limited-overs cricket and then England in a five-match Test series, Indian fans are yet to get over the recent loss in the World Test Championship final, which saw India lose by 8 wickets to Kane Willsom's New Zealand.

Among the cricketers who have drawn the wrath of enraged fans is India's Jasprit Bumrah, whose poor performance in the one-off Test match disappointed many.

Despite the fact that the WTC Final is no longer in the news, Bumrah continues to face backlash on social media. Bumrah shared a picture of his sports presenter wife, Sanjana Ganesan, on Twitter.

The cricketer captioned it "Smiling at you"

However, Bumrah's smile was short-lived, as he was harshly trolled on Twitter and Instagram for his poor performance in the WTC final. Notably, Bumrah did not take a single wicket in the crucial match, resulting in social media backlash for the Indian pacer.

First of all please try to take wicket for india also be an true indian . Sometimes we fan feels you are only Mumbai Indians 👎 . So focus on game and please contribute for team india have you look at your form for playing for india its damn too bad — I'm_Kapil (@ViratfanKapil) July 1, 2021

@Jaspritbumrah93 I'm also smiling at your WTC final performance... Everybody smiling at that time u may know what kind of smile we smile 😏.. So please smile — Himanshu Singh (@Himansh02494925) July 1, 2021