Jasprit Bumrah Trolled For Photo With Wife Sanjana Ganesan

Jul 02, 2021, 16:01 IST
- Sakshi Post

As Team India prepares to play Sri Lanka in limited-overs cricket and then England in a five-match Test series, Indian fans are yet to get over the recent loss in the World Test Championship final, which saw India lose by 8 wickets to Kane Willsom's New Zealand.

Among the cricketers who have drawn the wrath of enraged fans is India's Jasprit Bumrah, whose poor performance in the one-off Test match disappointed many. 

Also Read: Ashwin Rubbishes Kohli's 3 Test Match Request Rumours 

Despite the fact that the WTC Final is no longer in the news, Bumrah continues to face backlash on social media. Bumrah shared a picture of his sports presenter wife, Sanjana Ganesan, on Twitter.

The cricketer captioned it "Smiling at you"

However, Bumrah's smile was short-lived, as he was harshly trolled on Twitter and Instagram for his poor performance in the WTC final. Notably, Bumrah did not take a single wicket in the crucial match, resulting in social media backlash for the Indian pacer.

Advertisement
Back to Top