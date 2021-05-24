It's Official: IPL 2021 Phase 2 New Venue Confirmed, Check Schedule

Good news to all the IPL lovers! Yes, BCCI has decided to finish up all the remaining matches of season 14. As per IPL 2021 new schedule, the pending IPL matches are likely to be played in September-October before the ICC T20 world cup.

As per reports, the BCCI has devised a proposal for the IPL 2021 Phase 2 to be held in the UAE between September 15 and October 15 in a one-month frame. The BCCI is in negotiations with the ECB to shorten the gap between the second and third Tests of India's series against England. If it does not happen, the BCCI will have a 30-day window to play the remaining 31 matches, which will be split into eight double-headers over four weekends.

BCCI called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 29 and is likely to announce their plans after the meeting. The dilemma has been over two factors-- one is the ICC T20 World Cup and the second is India’s 5-match Test series against England. The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled for October 18 in India.

However, if the COVID-19 crisis in India continues, the UAE will be the most likely destination, with the ICC making a decision at its June 2 AGM. However, the BCCI is still attempting to keep the World Cup in India, which will result in the availability of stadiums in the UAE for IPL matches.