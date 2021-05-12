IPL2021: New Zealand Players Could Miss Rescheduled Tournament

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was forced to postpone the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League due to the Covid-19 pandemic (IPL). The IPL was halted after a number of players from different teams were contaminated with the coronavirus.

As per plans, BCCI wants to complete the remaining IPL 2021 matches in September of this year. However, if the BCCI plans to hold the IPL this year in September, a number of New Zealand players may be unavailable.

The IPL features a large number of New Zealand players. While Kane Williamson is one of the most well-known New Zealander to take part in the IPL tournament, others, including Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, and Tim Siefert will be forced to skip the IPL.

The New Zealand players will play against the Pakistan cricket team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September, and, as a result, the Kiwi players will be unavailable when the tournament resumes.

As of now, England players will skip the IPL rescheduled tournament due to their schedule. Currently, if the IPL is rescheduled in September, New Zealand players will also miss it.