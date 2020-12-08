IPL2020, WhistlePodu, TeamIndia Top 3 Hashtags In Sports

Check out the 2020's top hashtags in sports— #IPL2020 followed by #WhistlePodu, which was around MS Dhoni-led team Chennai Super Kings and then #TeamIndia when Indian Women’s cricket team played at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

#IPL2020: Indian Premier League (IPL) has a huge craze among fans. With Coronavirus, the year 2020 took a 360-degree turn. After the lockdown guidelines were released, the first cricket match held was IPL. Without the audience, the matches were conducted and held in Dubai. Every IPL match was tense. The star players and teams were trending throughout the season.

#Whistlepodu: ‘Whistlepodu’ picked up as the second most tweeted sports hashtag of 2020. Whistlepodu means to cheer the CSK team with the traditional way of blowing whistles in Chennai style. Whistlepodu was the tagline given by fans for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The team was led by MS Dhoni. In the IPL 13 season, CSK failed to enter the qualifier.

#TeamIndia: India is a top cricket playing nation and is a full member of ICC. It is governed by the BCCI. The India men’s and Women’s national cricket team is also known as TeamIndia. The men’s team is also called Men in Blue.