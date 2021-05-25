IPL: Punjab Kings Franchise To Donate Oxygen Concentrators For COVID Patients

Punjab Kings of the Indian Premier League has teamed up with private entity Round Table India (RTI) and crowdfunding site ketto.org to help patients affected by Covid-19 get oxygen concentrators.

According to a press release from the IPL franchise, Punjab Kings will fund the procurement of oxygen concentrators, which will then be distributed to patients for use.

RTI can check the patient's needs before providing an oxygen concentrator for use at home or through a voluntary medical organization. The concentrator will be sanitized and disinfected after its return and given to the next person in need.

As per the statement, these devices are flexible and can be moved to places where they are most needed. The devices frequently eliminate the need for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds in mild to moderate situations.

"There is so much that can be done to save the lives and livelihoods of the millions of people who have been affected by this horrific event. The Punjab Kings' collaboration with Round Table India is yet another small step in the right direction in the face of this unprecedented crisis, "said Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia