IPL Prize Money 2020: How Much Did Winning Team And Losing Team Get?

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final match and took the title back to their home. As you know, cricket in India is just not a sport for fans it’s also a religion. Cricket is widely followed by all age-groups. The Board of Cricket for Control (BCCI) is the governing body for Indian Cricket. BCCI is the highest revenue paid board across the world because of the craze that it has in India.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is not only a game, but it is also good business where players, owners, broadcasters earn huge money. IPL is one of the most important reasons that make the BCCI highest revenue cricket body. IPL is a big platform for many young talents and a few talented players who don't earn much get to make some money here. Many countries like Australia, England, West Indies, Pakistan, etc have their own leagues but IPL is popular because of the craze.

Because of covid-19, many events, festivals and gatherings were halted. Most of us thought that IPL too was not happening this time. However, the BCCI gave their permission and also successfully managed to complete the league without fans in the stadium. Due to covid-19, the BCCI had reduced the prize money for IPL 2020. Now, IPL 2020 winner gets half of the amount they earned in other seasons which were conducted under normal circumstances.