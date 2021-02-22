IPL Players 2021: Actor Farhan Akhtar Supports MI Team Arjun Tendulkar

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has been facing a lot of criticism post his selection into the Mumbai Indians team. Actor Farhan Akhtar has come forward in order to deliver his support to Arjun. During the recent IPL 2021 Auction, Mumbai Indians took in Arjun at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. This led to a lot of nepotism remarks passed against Arjun.

Arjun is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The shadow of his father has put Arjun on everyone’s radar. Many started passing nepotism comments at Arjun and said that his selection into Mumbai Indians was all thanks to Sachin Tendulkar as he was earlier part of the team.

Many fans were not happy with the selection and said that the Mumbai Indians management didn’t think of anything else apart from the fact that he is Sachin’s son. They called him "a product of nepotism” and blamed the MI team for this.

Actor Farhan Akhtar came forward in support of Arjun who was battling all these remarks. He requested everyone to give Arjun a chance and not to murder his passion and ambition even before he has started.

“I feel I should say this about Arjun Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun,” wrote the actor.

Along with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, even Arjun’s sister and Mumbai Indians coach commented on it and showed support.

Mumbai Indians head Coach Mahel Jayawardene commented on it and said that We have looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But luckily he is a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun.”

Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar posted on Instagram saying that, "Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours.”