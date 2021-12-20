IPL Mega Auction: Shreyas Iyer to Lead Ahmedabad Team

Shreyas Iyer has been chosen as the Ahmedabad Team captain for the upcoming 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the frontrunner since the beginning and now it is being said that Iyer will indeed lead the team.

As we know, the existing eight IPL teams have already submitted their retained player list ahead of the mega auction, which will take place mostly in the last week of December this year or in the first week of January 2022. The new teams including Ahmedabad and Lucknow can choose three players from the pool of non-retained players.

Now that the deadline (December 25) is near, it is only fitting that the teams make their choices fast. The captains of two teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow have also been decided.

Iyer is likely to head the Ahmedabad franchise in the IPL 2022. He left Delhi Capitals (DC) after guiding the franchise for two and a half seasons. The other player chosen by the team is Hardik Pandya. Apart from that, the franchise can also pick Quinton de Kock or David Warner at the upcoming auction.

On the other hand, the Lucknow team could be led by KL Rahul. He led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team but has now parted ways with the franchise.