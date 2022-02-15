IPL 2022: Meet the Most Expensive Bowler in CSK

Deepak Chahar, who was bought back by Chennai Super Kings for a huge price of Rs 14 crore, stated on Sunday that he was on his way to Kolkata with Team India in a bus and was following the IPL 2022 auction on his phone.

New Delhi: Deepak Chahar, who was purchased back by Chennai Super Kings for a huge price of Rs 14 crore, stated on Sunday that he was on his way to Kolkata with Team India on a bus and was following the IPL 2022 auction on his phone.

He further stated that he did not want the price to exceed Rs 14 crore, fearing that CSK might withdraw from the bidding competition.

On Day 1 of the mega auction on Saturday, CSK spent Rs 14 crore to capture the services of Chahar, making him the most expensive Indian fast bowler ever in an IPL auction.

"We (the Indian team) were travelling from Ahmedabad to Kolkata. We were watching the auction on the phone. The whole team was watching it. Everyone was asking, "Kitna ho gaya?" When I reached Rs 14 crore, I was thinking "I should not go for more than this" because if CSK pulled out after that, I would have been very sad. I wanted to play for CSK because I can't imagine myself playing for any other colour," Chahar told Star Sports.

Also Read: Indian U19 Players Who Turned Crorepatis After IPL Auction 2022

"At one time, I thought it was too much. As a CSK player, I also want the team to build a good team, and we can buy some other players."

CSK did not keep Chahar, opting instead for Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali as their four top options ahead of the auction. He said that he had never discussed his future with captain MS Dhoni or the management, but that he was convinced that the four-time winners would take him up.