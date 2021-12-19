IPL 2022: Check Out What Gautam Gambhir Said On Mentoring Lucknow Franchise

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and announced his position as a mentor to the Lucknow IPL franchise, which will make its debut in IPL 2022.

Taking to Twitter, the two-time IPL champion skipper stated that it would be an honour to be a part of the IPL again

"​It’s a privilege to be in the contest again. Thanks, Dr Goenka for including me in #LucknowIPLTeam as its mentor. The fire to win still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me. I won’t be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit & soul of UP​," he tweeted.

It’s a privilege to be in the contest again. Thanks Dr.Goenka for incl me in #LucknowIPLTeam as its mentor.The fire to win still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me. I won’t be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit & soul of UP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 18, 2021

This was the Lucknow IPL team's second appointment, after the selection of former Zimbabwe captain and former Punjab Kings (PBKS) assistant coach Andy Flower as the head coach.

Also Read: IPL 2022: CSK Calls Subhranshu Senapati For Selection Trails

Goenka announced Gautam Gambhir's inclusion as a mentor in a statement released on social media. "I admire his cricketing mentality and am looking forward to working with him," the statement reads.

In December 2018, the former Indian batter declared his retirement from international cricket and moved into politics, but he has remained involved with cricket as a pundit.