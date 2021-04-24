IPL 2021: Today’s Vivo Perfect Fan Contest Question  

It is a fun time watching IPL as you will not just be concentrating on the match but also on other exciting things. While these matches go on, different brands, companies, basically everyone tries to engage their audience with entertaining games and contests.

One regular brand to this is, Vivo. Every day, Vivo will share a question for their audience under the #VIVOIPL ‘#PerfectFan’ hashtag. Answer the question correctly and you might get a chance to meet RCB captain, Virat Kohli.

“If you know the answer then you could become the next #VIVOIPL #PerfectFan. ​​Stand a chance to meet Virat Kohli for a virtual meet and greet,” posted Vivo on their Twitter handle.

Today’s Question is: Vivo IPL 2021 is being played at how many venues?

The Answer is: 6 venues

If you are curious, here are the names of the stadiums/venues where 2021 IPL matches will be played.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Eden Gardens, Kolkata Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Share your answers using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan. (Do not forget to add the hashtags.)

Here is the Tweet:

If you know the answer then you could become the next #VIVOIPL #PerfectFan. ​​



Stand a chance to meet @imVkohli for a virtual meet and greet.* pic.twitter.com/0DllvufONR — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 24, 2021

On the match front, today it will be a battle between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. It is an important match for both teams.