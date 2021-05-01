IPL 2021: Today’s Question For Vivo Perfect Fan Contest

It is a fun time watching IPL as you will not just be concentrating on the match but also on other exciting things. While these matches go on, different brands, companies, basically everyone tries to engage their audience with entertaining games and contests.

One regular brand to this is, Vivo. Every day, Vivo will share a question for their audience under the #VIVOIPL ‘#PerfectFan’ hashtag. Answer the question correctly and you might get a chance to meet RCB captain, Virat Kohli.

“If you know the answer then you could become the next #VIVOIPL #PerfectFan. ​​Stand a chance to meet Virat Kohli for a virtual meet and greet,” posted Vivo on their Twitter handle.

Today’s Question is: Which player scored 973 runs in the 2016 IPL season?

The Answer is: Virat Kohli

In the year 2016, the Royal challengers Bangalore captain, Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries and became the orange cap holder. His stint carried RCB to the finals.

Share your answers using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan. (Do not forget to add the hashtags.)

“Let's test your memory!​ You could stand a chance to meet @imVkohli for a virtual meet and greet. Don't forget to share your answers using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan,” shared Vivo on Twitter.

Here is the Tweet: