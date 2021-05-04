IPL 2021: SRH vs MI Match Likely To Be Postponed, Wriddhiman Saha Tests COVID Positive

Today the IPL match is to be between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad but that seems unlikely now. Reports suggest that Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra have tested Covid-19 positive. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians are scheduled to clash today at Arun Jaitely Stadium. Nothing can be said as of now. We will have to wait for some more time to get an official confirmation.

Things are not going well for IPL 2021 as this is the fifth positive case. After members from the KKR and CSK teams tested positive for Covid-19, the news regarding the SRH player came in. As of now, the entire SRH team is kept in isolation.

A report regarding yesterday’s match read, “Monday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been postponed as two players in the KKR camp are said to have tested positive for the Coronavirus.” Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and that made the RCB camp wary of the situation.

Apart from that Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and CSK bus driver also tested positive. As every day there is an update on players and staff testing Covid positive, chances are that BCCI will either shift the matches to one city or postpone the tournament itself.

Since there are three stadiums in Mumbai, BCCI is planning to conduct matches in Mumbai. The league could be shifted as early as May 7 and push the final tournament from May 30 to early June. We need to wait for an official update from the BCCI.

Rumours are that IPL 2021 season will be suspended and not postponed as things don’t seem to be going back to normal anytime soon. There are contradicting reports on IPL. It will take time before an actual confirmation comes in. The BCCI will decide on whether to postpone or completely suspend the 2021 season.