IPL 2021: Special Meaning Behind RCB’s New Blue Jersey  

Bengaluru: When the country is battling with the second wave of Covid19 and things seem difficult to cope with, everyone is coming forward to contribute in every possible way they can. Either by donation or by spreading awareness for it, Indians are doing everything they can, IPL is not an exception.

Virat Kohli’s team, Royal Challengers Bangalore has decided to wear a blue jersey in one of their upcoming matches. The announcement was made on Sunday where the idea was appreciated by many. This decision has a special meaning behind it. This is a way to salute the frontline workers and warriors of Covid19, a way to pay respect and tribute to these heroes.

It is a beautiful gesture. Shedding the Red for some time, even RCB’s social media handles have donned the blue colour as the profile picture on Twitter is now of the lion sporting a mask. Captain Kohli shared a special video message in which he shared the team’s plan. RCB has identified the key areas in which immediate help is required.

“RCB has identified key areas where much-needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities and will be making a financial contribution towards this,” tweeted RCB. The franchise will be donating to help with medical oxygen cylinders not just in Bengaluru but to other Indian cities as well.

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

Along with donations, RCB will also be donning a blue jersey in one of their matches as a symbol of respect to the frontline heroes. “This season RCB is going to be sporting a special Blue jersey in 1 of the upcoming matches with key messaging on the match kit to pay our respect & show solidarity to all the front line heroes who have spent last year wearing PPE kits & leading the fight against the pandemic,” shared Kohli in the video.

After the match, these signed blue jersey’s will be auctioned and the money raised from them will be donated to the Covid relief. Details regarding the auction will be shared later. The team confirmed that the blue jersey will not be worn during their match against KKR today but sometime later.

This is not the first time that RCB has done something like this. In the early seasons, RCB wore a green jersey in one match to spread awareness on planting trees and aforestation.

A Message from the Team: