IPL 2021: RR Captain Samson Denying Single To Chris Morris Evokes Hilarious Memes   

Let us take a quick look back at what happened at the IPL auctions held on February 18. It was Chris Morris that went for a massive Rs. 16.25 crore. He was bought by Rajasthan Royals making it the costliest buy in IPL history. Morris became the player sold at the highest rate in IPL history. Earlier the record was held by Yuvraj Singh who was sold at Rs. 16 crore.

Now let’s take a look at what happened during the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match. The match has reached the final scene where RR needed 5 runs off just 2 balls. In the penultimate ball of the match, we had Morris and captain Sanju Samson on the field.

In the final over of the match, RR needed 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh’s bowling kept the Royals on their feet and didn’t slip any chance of scoring high runs. Samson had scored 119 off 63 deliveries. We can say, he was single-handedly carrying the team. The captain managed to knock a six in the last over, giving hope to the team.

Just 2 balls left with 5 runs required. There was a chance for a single in the penultimate ball but Samson had different plans. Morris sprinted towards the non-striker’s end but later saw that Samson didn’t move. He frantically waved his hand and gestured for Morris to go back. Despite it being a chaotic situation, Morris somehow managed to reach his side on time but had disappointment written all over his face. It was a tough call as it was the time where they needed 5 runs off just 2 balls.

Samson had thought it would be best for him to attempt for a six rather than a single and a four by Morris. But that didn’t happen and in the end, it was PBKS’ victory. They won the match by 4 runs.

As we mentioned earlier, Morris was the costliest buy this season. Fans were quick to joke and start a meme fest pointing out this fact. Many said that Samson didn’t trust Morris enough.

