IPL 2021: RR Beats SRH, Fan Reaction

It was Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday. RR won the match by 55 runs. Yes, it was more like a one-sided match as RR set a really difficult target.

SRH was chasing a target score of 220 runs which proved to be difficult for the team. In 20 overs, the Risers managed to score just 165 runs. It was an easy win for RR as SRH was losing wickets in a short time. Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris did exceptionally well. They both took three wickets.

Jos Buttler was named the Man of the Match. It was Butler and Samson who led their team to victory. The bowlers on the Hyderabad side were not doing particularly well.

After yesterday’s match, Rajasthan Royals stand at 5th position with three wins out of seven matches whereas SRH is at the bottom of the table with just a single win and 6 losses. This is a difficult time for the SRH team as the franchise is trying literally everything but nothing seems to work. Recently the captaincy of the team was shifted from David Warner to Kane Williamson.

Here is how Netizens Reacted

A man who clearly always puts the team first - NO matter what! #RRvSRH #SRH pic.twitter.com/xZInWI5DIn — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 2, 2021

#RRvSRH



Warner is a gem. I repeat, Warner is a gem❤️. pic.twitter.com/vSfEPcONM5 — Himanshu (MI Paltan🚬) (@i_m_himansh_) May 2, 2021

#RRvSRH

While dropping David Warner from playing 11 pic.twitter.com/UxDgANwim7 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) May 2, 2021