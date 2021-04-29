IPL 2021: Reaction and Expectations Ahead of DC vs KKR Match
It has been 4 losses and 2 wins for KKR and 4 wins with 2 losses for Delhi Capitals. Today’s match will be between KKR and DC. For both teams, it will be a crucial match. KKR needs that win to go higher on that point table whereas for DC it is time to bounce back.
The last match between DC and RCB ended with the latter’s win. With this victory, RCB stood in first place with 10 points in the IPL points table. DC was behind the game at the end, Rishab Pant and Hetmeyer's partnership took the game into deep. However, their effort was lost and RCB won the thrilling match by one run.
Today both DC and KKR is expected to be in top form. Fans are rooting for a tough-close match. We can’t say anything now, but one thing is for sure that it is going to be a good match. Let us take a look at some of the top reaction memes and fan predictions ahead of the match today.
Also Read: IPL 2021: Fan Expectations Ahead of MI vs RR Match
Match :- #DCvsKKR
Winner :- #Dc
Full support to both the Teams 🙌🔥🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/9XKvxxt8q5
— Prof cheems🌈{CSK/RCB समर्थक} (@Prof_Cheems) April 29, 2021
Here is the individual Player battle between #RishabhPant and #DK definitely all eyes 👀 on the screen when these two are on the strike.
.
Download the App Now!
.
.
.#VIVOIPL #DCvsKKR #RishabhPant #EoinMorgan #AndrewRussell #iplwithleague11 #ipl2021 #Download #League11 pic.twitter.com/B05BgBVChp
— League11 - Home of All Fantasy Sports (@league11_in) April 29, 2021
Match Day Ahmedabad My City Today, Best Wishes @KKRiders 💜#KKRvDC #DCvsKKR#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/dssPhYo0ba
— SRKian Arfat (@srkian_arfat) April 29, 2021
Match day
Best of Luck @RishabhPant17 #DCvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Quvyjc2U1R
— RT COVID RESOURCES (MP + OTHER TOO) (@ItZ_Shubh07) April 29, 2021
Miss this version of rishab pant. Sure he has matured but that aggresive pant was a treat to watch. #DCvsKKR #delhicapitals #IPL pic.twitter.com/UCyw3ZUnr7
— 🌞 (@powerr_hitterr) April 29, 2021