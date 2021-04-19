IPL 2021: RCB Wins Third Match Defeating KKR, Check Fan Reactions
Yesterday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was filled with excitement. RCB had a nice start in the IPL2021. The team won the first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and now they achieved a hattrick by defeating KKR and getting their third win.
Including the opening match, RCB won all the matches they played this season. Whereas KKR won the opening match against SRH but lost the second match to MI and now their defeat against RCB had put them down on the leaderboard.
In yesterday’s match, RCB beat KKR by 38 runs. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers’ played well which gave RCB, a nice start. In the end, the target of 204 proved to be too high for KKR. After the match, fans were congratulating RCB.
Check out reactions here:
3 out of 3 for RCB.
Don't want to jinx but this year there seems to be an x factor and Looks like Ee saala Cup Naamde #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/UHCsvaK9AH
— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 18, 2021
#rcbvkkr #PlayBold
The Art The Artist
Siraj🔥 skipper Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/yUFEcrp7nV
— NOAH| rcb❤| (@Nooahhh18) April 18, 2021
A hello from AB De Villiers to them ❤️ ❤️ ❤️#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/GjVuuPFlc8
— Tamil Viratians 🏏 (@Tamil_Viratians) April 18, 2021
#RCBvKKR
Dinda academy after watching Siraj bowling pic.twitter.com/MHJ0fXAGOd
— SAHIL (@o_sahil03) April 18, 2021
Presenting You The New Table Toppers ! ❤️#RCBvKKR #RCB pic.twitter.com/3jQrIlGMAG
— V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) April 18, 2021
That 19th over by Mohammed Siraj to Andre Russell conceding just 1 run
#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/GjyNdCqI0V
— Ravi Shastree (@adam_styris) April 18, 2021
#RCBvKKR
Watching Siraj bowling pic.twitter.com/RrjhRZbm6N
— SAHIL (@o_sahil03) April 18, 2021
THE BRAND NEW RCB😎🔥
DID A MEME AFTER LONG TIME🕺@RCBTweets #RCB #RCBvKKR #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮrcb pic.twitter.com/8W2mMqxZc0
— YASH CULT SUHAS (@YashCultSuhas) April 18, 2021
#RCBvKKR Russell Jamieson Siraj Shakib Chahal Mr.360 Maxwell #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/HrxdQXDjUP
— Meme xD (@Meme__xD) April 18, 2021
The only good thing for KKR fans in today match #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/v3scF9x5LD
— तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@istormbreaker__) April 18, 2021