IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS Highlights: Bangalore Beats Punjab Kings By 6 Runs

The IPL match between RCB and PBKS which was played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium ended with Royal Challengers Bangalore sealing the victory. They defeated KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings by 6 runs.

Highlights: Royal Challengers won the match. (RCB 164/7: Maxwell 57, Henriques 3/12). Punjab Kings managed to power through but in the end, they failed to reach the score. (PBKS 158/6: Mayank 57, Chahal 3/29). They lost by 6 runs.

RCB set a decent target with 165 runs in 20 overs. PBKS openers skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got off to a good start. They added 49 runs in power-play. But with Rahul’s dismissal, things became difficult for the team. Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Rahul for 39 runs. Losing three important and quick wickets, put PBKS in a tough spot.

Going to bat first, RCB did not get a good start. They lost captain Virat Kohli and Daniel Christian in succession. Moises Henriques played excellently as he removed Devdutt Padikkal. But in the end, Glenn Maxwell's much required fifty powered RCB to put a good target as they finished 164/7 in 20 overs.

With this, we have PBKS getting a bright chance to make it to the playoffs and RCB on No.3 on the table. The top teams now are Chennai Super Kings at No.1 and Delhi Capitals at No.2.