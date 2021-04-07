IPL 2021: RCB All rounder Daniel Sams Tests Positive For Coronavirus

RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for coronavirus. He had checked in a hotel in Chennai with a negative report but he was found to be positive in the 2nd Test, the result of which came today.

RCB Bangalore took to its Twitter and tweeted, "Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility. Official Statement: Daniel Sams checked into the team hotel in Chennai on April 3rd, with a negative COVID report on arrival. His report from the 2nd test on 7th April came positive. Sams is currently asymptomatic and he is currently in isolation at a designated medical facility."

In another tweet, RCB wrote, "Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

Here are the tweets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore medical team is in constant touch with Daniel Sams and continue to monitor his health and abide by the BCCI protocols. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2021

Sams became the second RCB player to test positive for coronavirus after Devdutt Padikkal. However, the left-handed opening batsman Devdutt tested negative in the latest round of testing.

Most of the ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, broadcast crew management officials, some cricketers like Axar Patel and Nitish Rana also tested positive for coronavirus.