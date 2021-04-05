IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Jersey New Look

IPL 2021: The 14th season of the much awaited Indian Premier League aka IPL is all set to begin from April 9. Even though there is a huge question mark over the venues considering a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra not to mention that a few staffers at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai were quarantined after their covid test results were positive, the BCCI has decided to go ahead with the matches as per schedule.

However, Hyderabadis are hoping for BCCI to transfer all the macthes that should have been held in Mumbai to the city of pearls. In fact, Telangana IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao even tweeted to the BCCI inviting them to host IPL matches in Hyderabad.

Now, in a latest development, Rajasthan Royals has unveiled the new jersey to be sported by its players ahead of the start of the IPL-2021 season.

The jersey unveiling ceremony was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday night.

For this, a huge screen was set up in the stadium and a video montage was played first. The Rajasthan Royals players then enjoyed looking at the new jerseys in the form of 3D projections.

Fans say the new Rajasthan Royals jersey unveiling ceremony was one of the most spectacular events ever.

The Rajasthan team, currently based in Mumbai, will take on the Punjab Kings in their first match on the April 12. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the tournament on April 9.