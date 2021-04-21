IPL 2021: PBKS vs SRH, Fan Reactions and Prediction

Yesterday’s IPL match was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It was DC’s win in the end. It was an exciting match with both sides doing well. Delhi Capitals’ player Amit Mishra sealed the win for his team as knocked out Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya from MI.

The match puts DC in second place and MI on fourth on the leaderboard. Today the match will be between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the teams are at the bottom of the leaderboard right now. It is to be seen if SRH finally scores their first win or will it be another win PBKS.

