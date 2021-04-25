IPL 2021: Netizens Are in Love With Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia’s Celebration Selfie

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders brought good news for the Royals as they got their much-needed win. RR won by 6 wickets. Except, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik, none of the KKR players scored much.

However, KKR gave their best and put in a total of 133 runs in 20 overs. RR bowlers showed their prowess by restricting KKR to a low score. Chasing a total of 134 runs, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson played the captain innings and scored 42 runs. He was supported by David Miller, who scored 22 that helped the RR team to win easily.

Win in the match wasn’t the only good thing that happened with Rajasthan Royals as the team and its players trended long after. Netizens were happy seeing the players celebrate their win. Particularly Riyan Parag’s celebration selfie is what won everyone’s hearts.

Parag took a catch near the boundary and dismissed the KKR batsman. He celebrated this dismissal with a ‘selfie’ alongside teammate Rahul Tewatia. Parag’s catch led to the dismissal of Pat Cummins. After taking the catch Parag ran towards Tewatia and they both posed for a selfie pretending the ball was a camera.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Hilarious Memes From RR VS KKR Match

It is not the first time that this young RR player made everyone happy with his unique celebration style. Earlier during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Parag managed to score a half-century, which he celebrated with a dance.

Fans are in love with Parag’s different celebration styles and this time as well his ‘selfie’ was loved by all. “Riyan Parag is the reason I am still watching IPL and Rajasthan Royals. I wait for his celebrations in every match,” wrote one fan while posting the selfie.

Twitter was filled with netizens and cricket lovers sharing jokes and memes. Some of them are extremely hilarious. Take a look at the best ones here

Once again Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia doing selfie Celebration. pic.twitter.com/BrlEJRneIX — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 24, 2021

You just can't hate Riyan Parag - he is just a great character. pic.twitter.com/AvzZhRqfd4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2021

Parag and Tewatia : pic.twitter.com/jJ8FWkMgm4 — R R (@RacchaRidhvik) April 24, 2021