IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Sensational Comments After CSK's Loss To DC

In Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings match, Delhi Capitals got off to a winning start. The match took place at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Chennai Super Kings captain blamed the poor execution from his bowlers. After being asked to bat first, CSK posted a total of 188/8 in 20 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni asserted: "A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters did a good job to reach 188 because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough."

He further added that "The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games."

He also said that "The opposition have half an hour in a 7:30 start when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this."

He added that "The bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this."