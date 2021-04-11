IPL 2021 Memes, Funny Jokes Flood Twitter After CSK Loses To DC
The second match of IPL 2021 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals which ended with DC’s victory. The match was played at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. CSK set a target of 189 runs leaving DC to chase 190 in 20 overs.
It was DC’s win in the end where they managed to score 190 runs in 18.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan managed to score beyond 50 runs respectively which gave DC the start they wished for. It was a happy day for captain Rishabh Pant as his team managed to score a point on the leader board in the opening match for DC.
Following the match, Twitter was filled with memes. Fans were reacting in various ways. While some were disappointed over CSK’s loss, the other part of the fans obviously celebrated DC’s win.
Check out some of the best memes Here:
~ Dhoni goes for a duck in IPL after 6 years pic.twitter.com/C872QBSBuA
— MSR (@itz_chillax) April 10, 2021
Prithvi Shaw to his Trollers.... Who trolled him in 2020 IPL. pic.twitter.com/B8DTxC1RDB
— Archit Dixit MI💙 (@Cyber_Altruist) April 10, 2021
Dhoni
2011 world cup. 2021 IPL#Master #Thalapathy65 pic.twitter.com/070kpAbn6o
— GɪʟʟɪBᴀʟᴀ🤫Mi *💙 (@Itz_Gillitwitz) April 11, 2021
#CSKvsDC
Sam Curran in CSK squad. Dhawan in DC squad. pic.twitter.com/EpXDg2lBV5
— Ozymandias (@ChungusRabbit_) April 10, 2021
Finally today we can see him in action 🥳😎#WhistlePodu #MSDhoni #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/yvLukhzN94
— Abhishek (@RandaleAbhishe2) April 10, 2021
#CSKvsDC
Dhoni after spending 2 minutes on pitch pic.twitter.com/IDit7qlKmF
— HeMan (@royhly_) April 10, 2021
#CSKvsDC
See the full image 😀 pic.twitter.com/RZBwy0Gmsr
— SAHIL (@o_sahil03) April 10, 2021
#CSKVSDC
Dhoni arrives for batting
Me went to kitchen for glass of water
Dhoni OUT!
Me - pic.twitter.com/9wePSWOk8u
— Siddharth 🇮🇳 (@sarcasm_hubb) April 10, 2021
Waited for entire innings to see Dhoni bat 🥺🥺 #CSK #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/qhjw3o44wn
— Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) April 10, 2021
#CSKVSDC
CSK FANS: Dhoni hai toh jeetna fix hai
**Few moments later**
DC FANS: pic.twitter.com/oP7KoM7pam
— Surbhi (@spoilt_brat_26) April 11, 2021
#CSKvsDC
CSK fans to Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/TuLgfyhAeF
— Ha〽️za (@solazytoreply) April 11, 2021