IPL 2021 Memes, Funny Jokes Flood Twitter After CSK Loses To DC

Apr 11, 2021, 12:08 IST
The second match of IPL 2021 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals which ended with DC’s victory. The match was played at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. CSK set a target of 189 runs leaving DC to chase 190 in 20 overs.

It was DC’s win in the end where they managed to score 190 runs in 18.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan managed to score beyond 50 runs respectively which gave DC the start they wished for. It was a happy day for captain Rishabh Pant as his team managed to score a point on the leader board in the opening match for DC.

Following the match, Twitter was filled with memes. Fans were reacting in various ways. While some were disappointed over CSK’s loss, the other part of the fans obviously celebrated DC’s win.

Check out some of the best memes Here:

