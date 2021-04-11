IPL 2021 Memes, Funny Jokes Flood Twitter After CSK Loses To DC

The second match of IPL 2021 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals which ended with DC’s victory. The match was played at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. CSK set a target of 189 runs leaving DC to chase 190 in 20 overs.

It was DC’s win in the end where they managed to score 190 runs in 18.4 overs. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan managed to score beyond 50 runs respectively which gave DC the start they wished for. It was a happy day for captain Rishabh Pant as his team managed to score a point on the leader board in the opening match for DC.

Following the match, Twitter was filled with memes. Fans were reacting in various ways. While some were disappointed over CSK’s loss, the other part of the fans obviously celebrated DC’s win.

Check out some of the best memes Here:

~ Dhoni goes for a duck in IPL after 6 years pic.twitter.com/C872QBSBuA — MSR (@itz_chillax) April 10, 2021

Prithvi Shaw to his Trollers.... Who trolled him in 2020 IPL. pic.twitter.com/B8DTxC1RDB — Archit Dixit MI💙 (@Cyber_Altruist) April 10, 2021

Sam Curran in CSK squad. Dhawan in DC squad. pic.twitter.com/EpXDg2lBV5 — Ozymandias (@ChungusRabbit_) April 10, 2021

Dhoni after spending 2 minutes on pitch pic.twitter.com/IDit7qlKmF — HeMan (@royhly_) April 10, 2021

Dhoni arrives for batting

Me went to kitchen for glass of water

Dhoni OUT!

Me - pic.twitter.com/9wePSWOk8u — Siddharth 🇮🇳 (@sarcasm_hubb) April 10, 2021