IPL 2021: Memes Ahead of SRH vs DC Match

After three losses, SRH was finally able to score a win in their match against PBKS. They are still in the bottom two of the table but things can change if they win today’s IPL match. The match today will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

While SRH is in the bottom two, DC is in the top three as they won three matches and lost one of four matches played. It is to be seen if SRH wins today and can change the wind on the leaderboard or will it be DC’s day.

The first match today will be between RCB and CSK followed by SRH and DC at 7.30 pm.

Let us take a look at some of the best memes and fan reactions ahead of the SRH vs DC match.