IPL 2021: Memes Ahead of SRH vs DC Match
After three losses, SRH was finally able to score a win in their match against PBKS. They are still in the bottom two of the table but things can change if they win today’s IPL match. The match today will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.
While SRH is in the bottom two, DC is in the top three as they won three matches and lost one of four matches played. It is to be seen if SRH wins today and can change the wind on the leaderboard or will it be DC’s day.
Also Read: IPL 2021: Fan Predictions and Reaction Ahead of CSK vs RCB Match
The first match today will be between RCB and CSK followed by SRH and DC at 7.30 pm.
Let us take a look at some of the best memes and fan reactions ahead of the SRH vs DC match.
Match day😻🔥#RCBvsCSK #SRHVSDC 😂 pic.twitter.com/9072HLJ5UE
— 🦋Parii🦋||RCB❤️|| (@secret_pariii) April 25, 2021
People exhausting their daily data pack limit on #RCBvsCSK match.. #DhoniVsKohli #ViratKohli
Meanwhile HOTSTAR: #SRHvsDC kaun dekhega? pic.twitter.com/8qGsdT8mT5
— Cricket Insights! (@CricketInsight3) April 25, 2021
#CSKvRCB #SRHvsDC
Today Situation !!! pic.twitter.com/fyoA1Mq9ko
— Chinta.Mukt (@Chintamukt_) April 25, 2021
Tomorrow #SRH Raid To Our Nanbar Team #SRHvsDC pic.twitter.com/lv1iQJzCD6
— Srinivas (@seenuvasoffl) April 24, 2021
Today prediction 🙌#CSKvRCB - #CSK #SRHvsDC - #DC
— Rupa Bhavani (@BhavaniRupa) April 25, 2021
What's ur opinion on tomorrow win?#SRHvsDC#IPL2021 #RishabhPant #davidwarner
— unknown girl (@836940794a) April 24, 2021