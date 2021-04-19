IPL 2021: Memes Ahead of CSK vs RR Match

Today the IPL match will be between CSK and RR. Out of two matches that CSK played this season, they won one and lost the other match. Similarly, RR won one match out of the two.

Yesterday’s match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was filled with excitement. RCB had a nice start in the IPL2021. The team won the first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and now they achieved a hattrick by defeating KKR and getting their third win.

Including the opening match, RCB won all the matches they played this season. Whereas KKR won the opening match against SRH but lost the second match to MI and now their defeat against RCB had put them down on the leaderboard.

In yesterday’s match, RCB beat KKR by 38 runs. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers’ played well which gave RCB, a nice start. In the end, the target of 204 proved to be too high for KKR. After the match, fans were congratulating RCB.

