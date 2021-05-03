Delhi Capitals now stand on top of the leaderboard following their win against Punjab Kings. They have an impressive 6 wins off 8 matches played. Whereas PBKS has three wins out of 8 matches.

Yesterday’s match between PBKS and DC resulted in DC’s victory with 7 wickets (14 balls left). Mayank Agarwal of PBKS became Man of the Match with his impressive stint leading the team to a target of 167 runs.

Harpreet Brar was once again in his top form as he managed to take Prithvi Shaw’s wicket. But it was Steve Smith and Dhawan that led DC to its win. Their partnership brought 48 runs to the team. In the end, it was DC who won the match.

Fans loved the match and are reacting to it. Netizens are all praises for Punjab Kings as they were going through a difficult time owing to KL Rahul’s absence. Mayank Agarwal stole the show with his impressive 99 not out.

Here are some memes on the match

Man of the Match - Mayank Agarwal 🙌🤎 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2021

My Man Opens, Captains and scores 99*(58) Well played, Mayank Agarwal👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdIzAX67lM — Phoebe♡✿ (@Enchante__18) May 2, 2021

When Kids with their fingers pretend to shoot

Everyone* pic.twitter.com/wSohpz4i1B — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) May 3, 2021

A little fun between Rishabh Pant, Prithvi and Sarfaraz Khan after the match. pic.twitter.com/usHOZt1sVt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2021