IPL 2021 Match 3: Funny Memes on SRH vs KKR
IPL 2021 has started and we are already two matches down. The opening match which was played between RCB and MI ended with RCB’s win. Whereas the second match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals brought the latter’s victory.
Following the match, Twitter was filled with memes. Fans were reacting in various ways. While some were disappointed over CSK’s loss, the other parts of the fans obviously celebrated DC’s win.
Every time there is a match; social media is filled with memes and jokes. Fans share their thoughts while waiting for the match to start.
The third match of the IPL 2021 series will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. As the anticipation increases and the wait is only for a few hours, fans of both teams are busy sharing jokes and making memes on Twitter. Hashtags #SRHvsKKR and #IPLmemes are trending on Twitter. Have a look.
Check out some of the best memes Here:
Everyone during the IPL season to that friend with Hotstar subscription: #IPL2021 #memes #iplmemes pic.twitter.com/belMzJmywv
— The Mad Marketer (@wbhavay) April 10, 2021
Hello KKR 💜
Are you ready? #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/Pnp6bOwZL2
— No_One (@No_one_22_7) April 10, 2021
#SRHvsKKR Our IPL Starts today!#AmarBariAmarStadium #KKRHaiTaiyaar
All the best Team! @KKRiders
KKRians to KKR be like💜😄: pic.twitter.com/N0rIFVqc4M
— Dhatri Dubey (@DubeyDhatri) April 11, 2021
#SRHvsKKR Match day💜 #KKRHaiTaiyaar
Me waiting for evening be like🥺: pic.twitter.com/oim4kCrblm
— Dhatri Dubey (@DubeyDhatri) April 11, 2021
Watch out for these two tonight 😉 #SRHvsKKR #IPL2021 #decode pic.twitter.com/VF7nyK36Zy
— Abhishek Shrotriya (@Abhishe78105990) April 11, 2021
Match day !!
2 Times Champions vs 2 Times Champions #SRH #KKR #SRHvsKKR#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/kqvC00RM5y
— 𝙆𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙠 𝙎𝙆ᶜˢᴷ💛 (@Karthik_SK17) April 11, 2021
#MatchDay #SRHvsKKR #SRH aggressive Warner pic.twitter.com/vZBMXUX7tw
— Heisenberg (@Iduser143) April 11, 2021
3.#SRHvsKKR - #SRH pic.twitter.com/NTwN74qTU2
— Imperfect (@TheImperfect18) April 11, 2021