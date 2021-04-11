IPL 2021 Match 3: Funny Memes on SRH vs KKR

IPL 2021 has started and we are already two matches down. The opening match which was played between RCB and MI ended with RCB’s win. Whereas the second match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals brought the latter’s victory.

Following the match, Twitter was filled with memes. Fans were reacting in various ways. While some were disappointed over CSK’s loss, the other parts of the fans obviously celebrated DC’s win.

Every time there is a match; social media is filled with memes and jokes. Fans share their thoughts while waiting for the match to start.

The third match of the IPL 2021 series will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. As the anticipation increases and the wait is only for a few hours, fans of both teams are busy sharing jokes and making memes on Twitter. Hashtags #SRHvsKKR and #IPLmemes are trending on Twitter. Have a look.

Check out some of the best memes Here: