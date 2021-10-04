IPL 2021 KKR Vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata Beat Sunrisers By 6 Wickets

The IPL match between KKR and SRH ended with Kolkata Knight Riders defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. With this, they have managed to keep their playoff hopes alive. The remaining matches will decide their fate.

Kolkata got off to a good start with 36/1 after 6 overs. As the target was not too high, it was going to be fairly easy for KKR. They needed just 116 off 20 overs. But then two of their wickets went down quickly with Venkatesh Iyer for 8 and Rashid Khan taking down Rahul Tripathi on 7. This gave some hope to Sunrisers until it was Shubhman Gill’s turn and he decided to fire up. At 15th over, KKR was at 84/2, thanks to Gill’s fifty.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Best Memes On RR Vs CSK Match

Kolkata had a few stressful moments when both of their now steady batsmen were removed in quick succession. KKR won with 6 wickets and 2 balls to spare with a good performance from Dinesh Karthik as he scored 12-ball 18.

With this, KKR is now in the fourth position on the table. The top teams have nothing to worry about as they are already in the playoffs. But now four teams are fighting for the spot. KKR, PBKS, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians are with hopes of qualifying for playoffs. All the remaining matches now are going to be tough.