IPL 2021: Hilarious Memes Ahead of SRH vs RCB Match

In today’s match, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be clashing. Both teams are expected to play a strong game and a tough fight is expected in today’s IPL match. SRH has won an IPL before while RCB is yet to make history.

The opening match of IPL 2021 between RCB and MI brought a good start for the former as RCB won the match by 2 wickets. Harsha Patel became the first bowler to take five wickets against MI in the 14-year history of IPL cricket. The match between KKR and SRH ended with KKR’s victory. It is to be seen if SRH will get their first win of IPL 2021 or will RCB continue their win streak.

Fans are waiting for the match and so are we. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter as we all wait for the RCB vs SRH match.