IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh released From CSK Ahead Of Mini Auction, Complete Retention List Soon

Legend Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has announced his exit from the IPL team, Chennai Super Kings. Singh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

As the Mini auctions for the 2021 Indian Premier League have begun, many names are being retained, while replacements take place. Harbhajan Singh who has been the part of three-time champion team, Chennai Super Kings has finally reached the end of his contract.

The spinner will not be playing IPL matches in the 2021 season. Singh said that he had a good run with CSK and is happy with the experience and the memories he made.

“As my contract comes to an end with the Chennai IPL, playing for this team was a great experience, beautiful memories made and some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come. Thank you ChennaiIPL management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2 years. All the best,” tweeted the CSK spinner.

Singh had an amazing two years playing with CSK. He joined the team in 2018 and showed his impeccable skills by taking 16 wickets in 11 matches during IPL 2019.

For the 2020 IPL, Harbhajan could not participate due to personal reasons. There was a lot of confusion as Singh was to join CSK for the Dubai matches, but as he did not arrive with the team, fans became skeptical. Singh later confirmed that he will be pulling out of the 2020 IPL.

“Dear Friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. Chennai IPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL, Stay safe and Jai Hind,” confirmed Singh in his September 2020 post.

In another news from the CSK management, it was confirmed that the team will retain Suresh Raina along with captain MS. Dhoni for the 2021 IPL season.