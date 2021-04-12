IPL 2021: Funny Memes Ahead of RR vs PBKS Match

The IPL 2021 season has been going well. Three matches are done now with today being the fourth match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The opening match between RCB and MI was won by RCB. Similarly, yesterday’s match between SRH and KKR ended with KKR’s victory.

As the fans are now waiting for match 4 to begin, as always social media is filled with funny memes and jokes. People are busy making theories and guesses on who might win today.

Every time there is a match; social media is filled with memes and jokes. Fans share their thoughts while waiting for the match to start. This time as well, the anticipation is high. The fourth match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Check out some of the best Twitter posts here ahead of the match:

*Scenes from tomorrow's match. #RRvPBKS*



Because it's If there was no

Lockdown. Lockdown pic.twitter.com/cBB1Ojc2bt — Adarsh (@adarsh_tweetss) April 11, 2021

Today I am all for #PunjabKings . Sadda Punjab Jeetega. Waise Bhi My sis-in-law is from Punjab; rishteydari bhi nibhani hoti hai.



Rajastan Royal #RR better luck next time 😌😌😌#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/cMKtEyvtnT — Mamta #SaddaPunjab 💛💜💛 (@p_mamta03) April 12, 2021