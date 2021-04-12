IPL 2021: Funny Memes Ahead of RR vs PBKS Match
The IPL 2021 season has been going well. Three matches are done now with today being the fourth match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The opening match between RCB and MI was won by RCB. Similarly, yesterday’s match between SRH and KKR ended with KKR’s victory.
As the fans are now waiting for match 4 to begin, as always social media is filled with funny memes and jokes. People are busy making theories and guesses on who might win today.
Every time there is a match; social media is filled with memes and jokes. Fans share their thoughts while waiting for the match to start. This time as well, the anticipation is high. The fourth match will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
Check out some of the best Twitter posts here ahead of the match:
*Scenes from tomorrow's match. #RRvPBKS*
Because it's If there was no
Lockdown. Lockdown pic.twitter.com/cBB1Ojc2bt
— Adarsh (@adarsh_tweetss) April 11, 2021
Reason to Support #PBKS today😍#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ifNxwWbLNK
— 𝐒𝐑𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 #KKR💜 (@black_knightt__) April 12, 2021
@cricketaakash
ji predicted that Punjab wins today #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/fGAiDMNjEp
— Farooq Ahmad (@AhmadFarooqa) April 12, 2021
*RR vs PBKS match exists* #RRvPBKS
Me : pic.twitter.com/LFxVEE7Wqs
— RahulR lunatic (@Sarcasmking_) April 12, 2021
Today I am all for #PunjabKings . Sadda Punjab Jeetega. Waise Bhi My sis-in-law is from Punjab; rishteydari bhi nibhani hoti hai.
Rajastan Royal #RR better luck next time 😌😌😌#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/cMKtEyvtnT
— Mamta #SaddaPunjab 💛💜💛 (@p_mamta03) April 12, 2021
When your bat is broken by real pace 🤣👇💯🔥#IPL2021 #IPL #MIvRCB #RRvPBKS #RR #PBKS pic.twitter.com/1xgbNlBklC
— Viratians ||RCB 💖|| (@Viratia53504122) April 12, 2021
Afterviewing First match of last IPL 2020 of Punjab..
RR be like... #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/z7bdDTrMzc
— Musa_Rana😎 (@MuSaRaNa7) April 12, 2021
Who is going to win this battle? #RRvPBKS #KLRahul #SanjuSamson #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/35Uugbc9Qn
— Darshan (@Darshan84240505) April 11, 2021