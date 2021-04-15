IPL 2021: Funny Memes Ahead of RR vs DC Match

The Indian Premier League 2021 has been going well. Six matches have been played till now. Today we look forward to the seventh match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. While DC won their first match against CSK, RR lost their first game to PBKS.

Yesterday’s match that was played between RCB and SRH brought another victory to RCB as they won the match by 6 runs. This puts the Challengers on top of the leaderboard with two wins. On the other hand, SRH is yet to open their account.

Ahead of today’s match between DC and RR, it is the usual time on social media. Many trying to predict which team will win while mostly everyone is busy making memes, supporting their favourite team. Let’s take a look at some of the best fan reactions.