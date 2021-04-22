IPL 2021: Funny Memes Ahead of RCB vs RR Match

We talk about IPL 2021 season and most people have just one team on their mind, RCB. Fans of this team are on cloud 9, things are going smooth as Royal Challengers is on a winning streak right now. With three matches and three wins, this team is ruling the IPL table. On the other hand, things aren’t going as smooth for Rajasthan Royals. Out of three matches, the team won just one match and lost the other two.

The match between these two teams will be an interesting one. Will Rajasthan Royals be able to break RCB’s winning streak and score their second victory, is to be seen. As of now, CSK is on the top of the leaderboard as the team played their fourth match against KKR, yesterday.

CSK scored three wins out of the four matches played whereas KKR lost three matches and scored a single win. The match between SRH and PBKS ended with SRH’s victory giving them their first victory of the season.

Today’s match will be between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Let's check out fan reactions and memes ahead of the match.

Last time RR met an alien - AB De Villiers #RCBvsRRpic.twitter.com/1OFimZiRCi — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) April 22, 2021