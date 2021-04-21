IPL 2021: Funny Memes Ahead of KKR vs CSK Match

IPL 2021 has been going well. Fans are excited as every day, the scoreboard takes a turn. Yesterday’s IPL match was played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. It was DC’s win in the end. It was an exciting match with both sides doing well. Delhi Capitals’ player Amit Mishra sealed the win for his team as knocked out Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya from MI.

Today the first match will be between PBKS and SRH. Both the teams are at the bottom of the leaderboard right now. It is to be seen if SRH finally scores their first win or will it be another win PBKS. The second match is scheduled at 7.30 between CSK and KKR.

As of now, the table looks best for RCB fans as they are in Nuber one position. Chennai Super Kings is in third position and KKR in fifth. Today’s match between and KKR will decide the position on the board.

Let’s take a look at some of the best memes ahead of this match

