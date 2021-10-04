IPL 2021: Fans Share Hilarious Memes Post KKR Vs SRH Match

Yesterday’s match between KKR and SRH ended with Kolkata’s victory keeping their playoff hopes alive. Obviously, it will still not be that easy, as other remaining teams are also fighting for that spot. SRH faced defeat in the match putting their score to 2 wins and 10 losses in 12 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets in the IPL encounter between the two teams. Their fate will be decided by the remaining matches. The table hasn’t seen much change post-match as CSK still leads with Delhi Capitals right behind. RCB is on third and Kolkata Knight Riders on fourth with good chances of qualifying.

It was going to be difficult for Sunrisers as they did not set a high target for KKR to chase. They just needed 116 runs in 20 overs. The match went like a rollercoaster ride for the Riders as they got off to a good start with 36/1 but then lost both Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi for 8 and 7 runs respectively.

But then came Shubhman Gill and completely turned the match around. His fifty helped KKR slide towards victory. The match ended 119/4 with 2 balls to spare.

Check out how the fans reacted to this.

After KKR win now MI fans #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/Xpw88kQkZ6 — bikau carvan vakil (@BikauCarvan) October 3, 2021

After losing a great captain and not making place in the playoffs#KKRvSRH



*SRH Fans : pic.twitter.com/SW3eseo7iX — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) October 3, 2021