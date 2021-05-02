IPL 2021: Fan Reactions and Prediction Ahead of PBKS vs DC Match

Punjab Kings has been playing consistently as they currently have three wins and four losses, out of 7 matches played. Their stint in the match against RCB was very much appreciated as PBKS won by 34 runs. On the other hand, if we talk about DC in this season of IPL, they have been one to watch out for.

Delhi Capitals have won 5 matches and lost two, out of seven matches played. They have been going stronger than ever. If we look at the match between DC and KKR, we remember how well DC played and won the match in only 16.3 overs. When these two teams come head to head, it is going to be a match to look forward to.

Today at 7.30 pm, it is going to be PBKS vs DC. Let us take a look at some of the best fan reactions and prediction ahead of the match.

Next match me pooran se opening karbai best result milega. agar Punjab ki first batting ho to. PBKS @PunjabKingsIPL @klrahul11 @anilkumble1074 @realpreityzinta #pbksvsdc — Ram Mohan Mavai (@Rammohanmavai45) May 1, 2021