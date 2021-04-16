IPL 2021: Fan Reactions Ahead of PBKS vs CSK Match

Yesterday’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals was won by RR. The most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history that is Chris Morris handled the match well. This led to RR’s victory in the match.

Today we will have Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings battling on the cricket field. While CSK lost the opening match against DC, PBKS won their first match against RR. Today we get to see if CSK manages to score their first win or will PBKS get their second hit on the leaderboard.

Check out some of the best fan reactions and prediction tweets ahead of the match today.