IPL 2021: Fan Reactions Ahead of KKR vs MI Match

We are up for the fifth match of the IPL season 14 that is to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. The previous night’s match was between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals which ended in PBKS’ victory.

It was a nerve-wracking scene as yesterday’s match saw a high score target of 223 set by PBKS. Rajasthan Royals did well chasing the score and managed to maintain the pace but in the end, victory landed in Punjab Kings’ hat. It was a match where even Sanju Samson's amazing 119 of 63 balls couldn’t seal the deal.

Today the match will be played between KKR and MI at the MA Chidambaram. Ahead of the match, fans are waiting, anticipating the match. This is a match between champions as both KKR and MI have won IPL multiple times. Let's take a look at some of the best reaction posts on Twitter.

