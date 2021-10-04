IPL 2021: Fan Reaction To RCB vs PBKS Match, Glenn Maxwell Memes Are Back

After every IPL match, fans go on social media to share the best of the memes. Twitter is filled with memes and reactions from fans everywhere. Some of the memes are super hilarious and some are too straightforward. Nevertheless, it is all fun. A meme fest began to post the RCB vs PBKS match yesterday.

The IPL match played between RCB and PBKS at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium ended with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning. They defeated KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings by 6 runs. Highlights: Royal Challengers won the match. (RCB 164/7: Maxwell 57, Henriques 3/12) Punjab Kings batted second. (PBKS 158/6: Mayank 57, Chahal 3/29). They lost by 6 runs.

RCB did not get off to a good start as they batted first. Virat Kohli and Daniel Christian were both lost in quick succession. Moises Henriques did an outstanding job in removing Devdutt Padikkal. However, RCB was able to set a good target thanks to Glenn Maxwell's crucial fifty, as they concluded on 164/7 in 20 overs.

Now PBKS’ turn to bat. PBKS openers skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were doing great. They added 49 runs in power-play. Things went sideways with Rahul’s dismissal. Losing three important and quick wickets put PBKS in a tough spot. In the end, they failed to reach the target and lost by 6 runs.

Check out how fans reacted to the match. They didn’t fail to include Glenn Maxwell and Preity Zinta in their meme fest.

Third class umpiring or just favouring..... #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/8JGbVTNVog — jaspreet singh gill (@jaspreetgill96) October 3, 2021

People asking howz that not out ?

Umpire:#RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/gX7t4d95sp — Amrit arora (@harshdeeep1995) October 3, 2021

#RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS Not Out



ABD & Glenn Maxwell batting



People outside Sharjah stadium: pic.twitter.com/hWTdpdLLje — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) October 3, 2021