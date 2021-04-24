IPL 2021: Fan Reaction and Prediction Ahead of RR vs KKR Match
The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was a fierce match with both sides doing well. PBKS won by 9 wickets. It was a much-awaited and important win for the team.
Chasing a 132 total, PBKS Capitan KL Rahul and Chris Gayle played a top inning and won the match by 9 wickets. Netizens are trolling Ishan Kishan for his batting in yesterday’s match. Here are some funny memes from the match.
Today the match will be between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. For both the teams, this match is an important one as they are on the bottom of the table with just one win and three losses. The win in this match will be a crucial one.
Let's take a look at some of the best fan reactions and predictions ahead of the RR vs KKR Match.
Guess my 2 players to watch out for #RRvKKR let's see how many decode it before that 😉
I'll reveal the players at 2 PM
#IPL2021 #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/9cmhgQi14L
— G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) April 24, 2021
#KKRvRR #RRvKKR
Let's Ready for Blockbuster🔥
Eoin Morgan vs Sanju Samson#KKRHaiTaiyaar #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/FfWIKYpoUj
— ੴॐAshutosh ॐੴ (@kingashu_786) April 24, 2021
Supporting @KKRiders today for only one reason...
👇👇👇👇#RRvKKR#KKRHaiTaiyaar
(Like if you are too..) pic.twitter.com/W5W5EfwGbu
— Rahul MSD7️⃣ 💛💛 (@CricketCraze07) April 24, 2021
Match Day Today, All The Best @KKRiders 💜
#KKRVRR #RRvKKR
#KKRHaiTaiyaar #TuFanNahiToofanHai
#KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2021 #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/JnXcoLrYcQ
— SRKian Arfat (@srkian_arfat) April 24, 2021
Will the ROYALS get their 2nd win ? #RajasthanRoyals #hallabol #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/g2QhX2Aa3w
— Nitish Raghav (@raghav_nitish18) April 24, 2021
Coulda...woulda...shoulda can take a backseat tonight...@KKRiders was quite awesome I feel. ( oops if we can forget the batting power play!!) well done boys...@Russell12A @patcummins30 @DineshKarthik try and make this a habit...we will be back!! pic.twitter.com/B1wGBe14n3
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 21, 2021
Match day 🔥🔥 #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/w5KRAL1dKU
— Raj Yadavॐ (@shut_up_Raj) April 24, 2021